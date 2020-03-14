Global  

President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus

President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He's Been Tested for Coronavirus

President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said they are considering domestic travel restrictions due to the ongoing increase in confirmed coronavirus cases.

Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Coronavirus: Trump Expands Europe Travel Ban

The Trump administration says it will extend the current ban on travel from Europe to include the...
NPR - Published

President Trump Says He’s Taken Coronavirus Test, Is Considering Domestic Travel Restrictions

Mr. Trump held a press conference with members of the Coronavirus Task Force, including Vice...
CBS 2 - Published


Mar03Fr

Maria Flores RT @azcentral: President Trump considers domestic flight restrictions among coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/HZpPFxVMOb 1 hour ago

azcentral

azcentral President Trump considers domestic flight restrictions among coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/HZpPFxVMOb 2 hours ago

ExBulletinUk

ExBulletin President Trump considers restrictions on domestic travel https://t.co/gizYPLZiLc https://t.co/UnLjiFmvyj 4 hours ago

MadOilTrader

T R Knight RT @jamiedupree: President Trump poised to expand European travel restrictions to UK and Ireland, and tells reporters he is considering dom… 5 hours ago

jamiedupree

Jamie Dupree President Trump poised to expand European travel restrictions to UK and Ireland, and tells reporters he is consider… https://t.co/IaMceiYoV3 6 hours ago

GlendaKayCampb1

Glenda Kay Campbell RT @jamiedupree: As President Trump considers restrictions on domestic travel, the Pentagon has already ordered service members to stay put… 6 hours ago

GAtTheC

G 🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @jamiedupree: President Trump says he has been tested for the Coronavirus, as he urged Americans not to travel - telling reporters he is… 7 hours ago


Trump met with Brazilian official who has tested positive for coronavirus [Video]

Trump met with Brazilian official who has tested positive for coronavirus

Brazilian communications chief Fábio Wajngarten visited with President Donald Trump on Saturday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Coronavirus Update: Travel Ban, Sports Shut Downs Aim To Limit Exposure Across America [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Travel Ban, Sports Shut Downs Aim To Limit Exposure Across America

President Donald Trump said Thursday he was considering a State of Emergency declaration and imposed strict travel restrictions as sports leagues shut down their seasons. CBS News' Natalie Brand..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:46Published
