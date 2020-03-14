Global  

Rockets Strike U.S. Military Base In Iraq, Injuring 5

Rockets Strike U.S. Military Base In Iraq, Injuring 5

Rockets Strike U.S. Military Base In Iraq, Injuring 5

Iraq's Baghdad Operations Command says the 25 rockets were fired from seven launchpads discovered in a nearby parking garage.

U.S. forces military base in Iraq struck by 10 rockets

(MENAFN)The ministry of Iraq said that a military base for U.S. forces in Baghdad, capital of Iraq,...
MENAFN.com - Published

Rockets fired on Iraq base kills U.S. troops

Rockets fired on Iraq base kills U.S. troopsWASHINGTON -- Three service members were killed, including two Americans, and a dozen more were...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



jordan_arick

jordan scott. RT @Newsy: This comes two days after the U.S. launched airstrikes in Iraq targeting Iranian-backed Shia militias after another rocket attac… 4 hours ago

ArifiNaim

Naim Arifi RT @ivan8848: Two🇺🇸 killed by rocket strike in Iraq A senior U.S. military source tells Fox News the American service members were killed… 6 hours ago

studioandydna

Andy Ender RT @JapanToday: Multiple rockets hit Iraq's Taji base for second time in a week: Several Iraqi air defense servicemen were critically wound… 6 hours ago

JapanToday

Japan Today News Multiple rockets hit Iraq's Taji base for second time in a week: Several Iraqi air defense servicemen were critical… https://t.co/UVUj9ZpywF 6 hours ago

Newsy

Newsy This comes two days after the U.S. launched airstrikes in Iraq targeting Iranian-backed Shia militias after another… https://t.co/JLVEmdiRL0 6 hours ago

RandyMBell

Randy Bell US base in Iraq hit with rockets following deadly attack days ago. An unusual daytime rocket attack on a US militar… https://t.co/un9Y99uXrE 7 hours ago

MarcKamhi1

Marc Kamhi No clue how many of our troops are carrying #COVID19. Military leadership stays silent. Now 25 rockets shot at our… https://t.co/oolVOFfNEb 8 hours ago

Nasser22820844

Nasser RT @RandaHabib: Several #Iraqi air defense servicemen were critically wounded on Saturday as multiple rockets hit a military base which hou… 9 hours ago


Rocket Attack Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops in North of Baghdad Just Days After Similar Attack [Video]

Rocket Attack Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops in North of Baghdad Just Days After Similar Attack

Over a dozen rockets hit a base housing U.S. and other coalition troops north of Baghdad, according to Iraqi security officials. This just days after an attack killed three servicemen, including two..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:08Published
3 Killed In Attack On Military Base In Iraq [Video]

3 Killed In Attack On Military Base In Iraq

A spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve said more than 15 small rockets hit the Taji base Wednesday evening local time.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:47Published
