Japan continues to prepare for Olympics: PM Abe

Japan continues to prepare for Olympics: PM Abe

Japan continues to prepare for Olympics: PM Abe

Japan continues to prepare to host the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday, despite widening concern about the viability of the Games given the global coronavirus outbreak.

Soraya Ali reports

Recent related videos from verified sources

Delay for Tokyo Olympics 'feasible,' says organising member [Video]

Delay for Tokyo Olympics 'feasible,' says organising member

If the Olympics can't be held in Tokyo this summer due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, a delay of one or two years would be "feasible," a Tokyo Olympic Committee member told Reuters. Libby..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published
Golden Dream! Japanese Wheelchair Dancer Has Big Goals for Dancing at 2020 Olympic Ceremony! [Video]

Golden Dream! Japanese Wheelchair Dancer Has Big Goals for Dancing at 2020 Olympic Ceremony!

Captivating with his swirling and emotive moves, Japanese wheel-chair dancer Kenta Kambara has big dreams to perform at the Tokyo Olympic games. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:01Published
