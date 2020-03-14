Japan continues to prepare for Olympics: PM Abe 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:28s - Published Japan continues to prepare for Olympics: PM Abe Japan continues to prepare to host the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday, despite widening concern about the viability of the Games given the global coronavirus outbreak. Soraya Ali reports

