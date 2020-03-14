Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Iran's President Says US Sanctions Hurts Their Ability To Fight Coronavirus

Iran's President Says US Sanctions Hurts Their Ability To Fight Coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Iran's President Says US Sanctions Hurts Their Ability To Fight Coronavirus

Iran's President Says US Sanctions Hurts Their Ability To Fight Coronavirus

President Hassan Rouhani said U.S. sanctions “severely hampered” Iran’s ability to fight the coronavirus.

According to Reuters, the death toll rose to 611, up nearly 100 from a day earlier.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Rouhani urged world leaders to stop observing sanctions.

He said: “It is IMMORAL to let a bully kill innocents.” The escalated outbreak caused Iran to ask the International Monetary Fund for $5 billion in emergency funding.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran Sanctions Aggravate Coronavirus Crisis

Have years of U.S. sanctions and efforts to isolate Iran affected the ability to get information...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

PradRam9

Pradeep Ramakrishnan RT @WIONews: "Viruses recognise no politics or geography. Nor should we," Foreign Minister @JZarif said By: @sidhant @HassanRouhani @nar… 8 minutes ago

niralatweets

Anupam Kumar Nirala RT @sidhant: Excl: Iran president writes to Indian PM, says US sanctions impacting fight against coronavirus  https://t.co/JiYeIVzoQC @wio… 32 minutes ago

sidhant

Sidhant Sibal Excl: Iran president writes to Indian PM, says US sanctions impacting fight against coronavirus  https://t.co/JiYeIVzoQC @wionews 1 hour ago

bijeshwar_

Bijeshwar Yadav (1/2)Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has written to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pleaded for help. Reme… https://t.co/drjQRutbFt 1 hour ago

WIONews

WION "Viruses recognise no politics or geography. Nor should we," Foreign Minister @JZarif said By: @sidhant… https://t.co/dAA9UYeHcY 2 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Iran's President Says US Sanctions Hurts Their Ability To Fight Coronavirus: https://t.co/84q6OjIcPx #coronavirus #HassanRouhani 7 hours ago

VinceKlock

🇺🇸 Vince 🇺🇸 Omar says, no, demands the US lift sanctions against Iran so they can deal with this virus. Excuse me Omar...the p… https://t.co/kFn7ZHQa1g 8 hours ago

shamsery

Zahir shamsery RT @dailystarnews: US sanctions on Iran severely hampered the country's fight against coronavirus, says Iran President Hassan Rouhani https… 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.