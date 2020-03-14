Cars Pass Through Street Flooded With Ice and Water During Hailstorm



Recent related videos from verified sources Broken Water Main Causes Highway Havoc



Occurred on February 27, 2020 / Houston, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "A water main was hit by a worker and flooded the 610 loop in Houston." Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:30 Published 2 weeks ago Flood Caused by Storm Ciara Devastatingly Washes Down Streets in West Yorkshire



This storm Ciara caused a dangerous flood in the county of West Yorkshire in England. It made the water hit the road so bad that it washed down the entire streets and swept the parked cars away. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:12 Published 3 weeks ago