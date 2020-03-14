Coronavirus: Satellite data shows Italy's pollution plummet amid COVID-19 lockdown 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:20s - Published Coronavirus: Satellite data shows Italy's pollution plummet amid COVID-19 lockdown Nitrogen dioxide emissions have declined in northern Italy since its coronavirus lockdown, data shows. View on euronews

