Apple Closing All Stores Temporarily

Apple announced on Saturday that all of its retail stores outside of China will be temporarily closed until March 27 in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

AirPods Pro sale: How to cut the long lines at Apple Stores

Apple excels at three things these days: making money, making you feel that your $700 device could be...
SFGate - Published

Apple temporarily closes stores worldwide

Apple CEO Tim Cook says the tech giant's retail operation outside of China is going online-only for...
Newsday - Published



Third Street Promenade Apple Store Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19, Company Shutters Stores Globally

Third Street Promenade Apple Store Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19, Company Shutters Stores Globally

The employee, who was diagnosed late Thursday, has not been at the store since March 2, according to a statement. Joy Benedict reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:15Published
Apple to closes most stores worldwide for two weeks

Apple to closes most stores worldwide for two weeks

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced all stores outside of China will be closed for two weeks as the coronavirus outbreak showed little sign of easing. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published
