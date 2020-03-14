US to add UK and Ireland to European travel ban
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:20s - Published
6 hours ago < > Embed
US to add UK and Ireland to European travel ban
The UK and Ireland are to be added to America's European travel ban over the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump has confirmed.
France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus France and Spain will close most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities and are encouraging people to stay home as the countries combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe. The sweeping changes.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:42 Published 3 hours ago
Europe Is Now COVID-19 Epicenter President Trump’s travel ban is barring entry for those traveling from 26 European countries -- with the exception of American travellers, reports Michael George (2:53). WCCO 4 News At 5 - March 14,.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:53 Published 5 hours ago