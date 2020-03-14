Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > US to add UK and Ireland to European travel ban

US to add UK and Ireland to European travel ban

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
US to add UK and Ireland to European travel ban

US to add UK and Ireland to European travel ban

The UK and Ireland are to be added to America's European travel ban over the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump has confirmed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

US travel ban extends to UK, Ireland; Trump eyes US limits

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the United States will broaden its...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Billboard.comNewsdayWorldNewsDaily RecordIndiaTimes


Trump says he's considering new restrictions on domestic travel, will expand European travel ban to UK, Ireland

Trump says he's considering new restrictions on domestic travel, will expand European travel ban to...
Newsday - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comFOXNews.comBillboard.comChicago S-T



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nikkiminaa

Nikki RT @Yamiche: Big change in travel restrictions. President Trump just said he plans to announce that the UK and Ireland will be added to th… 1 minute ago

William62233513

William Hanna Trump administration to extend European travel ban to include UK and Ireland https://t.co/kpdH74CAsK 1 minute ago

RenaCBSW

Rena C RT @ItoniLl: Trump administration to extend European travel ban to include UK and Ireland https://t.co/y3pp8OmpF8 There goes the rest of E… 2 minutes ago

djxbazztv

𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 Trump extends European travel ban to include UK and Ireland https://t.co/fZlVWkKh8l https://t.co/6kkRsCkLp4 3 minutes ago

lovable_daniels

Lovable Daniels Trump extends European travel ban to include UK and Ireland https://t.co/ey0SfRq0rl https://t.co/FrQ5mYTVAo 4 minutes ago

CMUDOH

UD_SMILES🐓 RT @JoshNBCNews: WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: US to broaden European coronavirus travel ban, adding United Kingdom, Ireland to list 5 minutes ago

njquackytrumpy

ms. drain the media RT @Lowcountry1Girl: Coronavirus: US to extend travel restrictions to UK, Ireland. Also, Foreigners who have been in 26 European countries… 7 minutes ago

MrShawn2014

Shawn Roberts RT @je_suis_free: Travel ban initially excluded European countries where Trump has resorts - Business Insider https://t.co/6RiuOmdxVS 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus [Video]

France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus

France and Spain will close most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities and are encouraging people to stay home as the countries combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe. The sweeping changes..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published
Europe Is Now COVID-19 Epicenter [Video]

Europe Is Now COVID-19 Epicenter

President Trump’s travel ban is barring entry for those traveling from 26 European countries -- with the exception of American travellers, reports Michael George (2:53). WCCO 4 News At 5 - March 14,..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:53Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.