Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus cases rise by 3 to 15 in Indiana

Coronavirus cases rise by 3 to 15 in Indiana

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus cases rise by 3 to 15 in Indiana

Coronavirus cases rise by 3 to 15 in Indiana

Three new cases of coronavirus emerged in Indiana, raising the number in the state to 15, officials said Saturday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus cases rise by 3 to 15 in Indiana

Is 1-800-889-3931.

Indiana has reported 3-new "presumptive positive" cases in the state.

This brings indiana's total now to 15... and... no deaths have been reported in the hoosier state.

The hotline to call in indiana is 1-317-233-7125.

After hours..

You



Recent related news from verified sources

First Kentucky coronavirus case confirmed

The COVID-19 coronavirus has reached Kentucky. A Lexington resident recently tested positive for the...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

hafsa_email

hafsa x RT @washingtonpost: States begin imposing harsher measures to contain coronavirus as U.S. cases rise sharply https://t.co/4eNGfsH7JH 6 seconds ago

saileenas

সাইলীনা/Saileena/‏سیلینا/ਸੈਲੀਨਾ RT @NewIndianXpress: The highest numbers of #coronavirus positive cases were detected in #Maharashtra, taking the total number of positive… 1 minute ago

lakhinathan

Lakshmi Subramanian RT @the_nachiket: 26 #coronavirus cases were reported across #India on Sunday, the number of infections rising to 110. #CoronaVirusUpdates… 1 minute ago

ThaigerNews

The Thaiger Stormy skies for Boeing as Coronavirus compounds dire situation - more at https://t.co/gebT6NbJhO #Thailand #Boeing… https://t.co/am0WCzv27x 2 minutes ago

zn_zaitun

gundulucu RT @fibowarrior: #CORONAVIRUSUPDATE 🇺🇸 USA CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 3,083, UP 140 FROM SATURDAY 🇺🇸 USA CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES TO 6… 2 minutes ago

AnuMoreSharma

Anu More RT @NewIndianXpress: As the total number of #coronavirus cases crosses 100, here's how #India is quarantining itself to prevent the spread… 2 minutes ago

NickJBuckley

Nick Buckley RT @bcenquirer: As the number of coronavirus cases grows to 45 in Michigan, the state is working to temporarily close Detroit's casinos. ht… 2 minutes ago

moniquemontez72

mmbaity RT @ABCWorldNews: CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY: The death toll from the coronavirus continues to rise in the U.S., with 3,000 cases nationwide, as… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Indiana reports 4 new virus cases bringing total to 19 [Video]

Indiana reports 4 new virus cases bringing total to 19

State officials on Sunday announced four new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number statewide to 19.

Credit: WTHIPublished
Dr. Jeremy Adler discusses recommendations to prevent coronavirus spreading [Video]

Dr. Jeremy Adler discusses recommendations to prevent coronavirus spreading

The Tippecanoe County Health Department had modified its recommendations to prevent coronavirus spreading, in light of more cases emerging in Indiana.

Credit: WLFIPublished
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.