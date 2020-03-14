Global  

Electric company accidentally causes gas leak in Lafayette

A dozen lafayette residents evacuated their home this afternoon.

Th comes after an electric company accidentally broke a gas line pipe.

News 18's micah upshaw joins us in the park avenue and kossuth street neighborhood.

Micah, tell us what happened.

Hey anna, this gas main break has affected all these homes behind me.

And this incident all began after a driver ran their car into this telephone pole earlier this afternoon.

Duke energy electricians came out to replace the pole at around 2:15.

According to lafayette assistant fire chief mike (high-yet) hieatt, the company that maps out where electricians can dig mis-marked the gas line.

This led them to drilling two to four inches deep -- breaking a gas main line.

Assistant fire chief (high-yet) hieatt says that's pretty substantial damage.

The city bus picked up nearly 20 residents and took them to the bus station.

This is so they could stay warm while duke energy worked to repair the damage.

The leak has been repaired but duke energy is still working in the area.

And residents are now back in the comfort of their home.

Reporting in live in lafayette, micah upshaw.

News 18.

