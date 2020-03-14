Community members judge Golden Apple Awards

Its that time its that time of year again!

People are judging the golden apple award submissions!

They were hard at work reading the applications... and looking for the teachers who go above and beyond what they are required to do.

The panel is made up of several teachers.

Judges say the best part is hearing the stories and celebrating their fellow instructors.

"to hear the heartfelt words of students and parents and family memebers who are nominating these teachers.

Because it speaks directly to how each teacher has connected with that student.

And it just brings such a great feeling to our hearts."

We will announce this year's 5-winners this