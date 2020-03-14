Global  

Rick Pitino Named Men's Basketball Head Coach At Iona

Rick Pitino Named Men's Basketball Head Coach At Iona

Rick Pitino Named Men's Basketball Head Coach At Iona

Hall of Famer Rick Pitino is returning to college basketball – and his hometown – as head coach of Iona.

The 67-year-old grew up on Long Island and once coached the New York Knicks.

Rick Pitino returning to college basketball as new Iona coach

Rick Pitino, a Hall of Famer and national title-winning coach, on Saturday accepted a job as new...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS 2Seattle Times


Q&A with Rick Pitino on Iona hiring, past issues at Louisville

Pitino is back in college basketball as the head coach at Iona. He talked to ESPN's Jeff Borzello...
ESPN - Published


Adio10

Rashim Lettsome RT @HoopDirt: OFFICIAL: Rick Pitino named Head Basketball Coach at Iona https://t.co/pitIkC8m0o https://t.co/b7UFXuvdvD 7 minutes ago

Titanee

Doo Da Man RT @wcbs880: Hall of Famer Rick Pitino was named basketball coach at Iona College on Saturday. https://t.co/X8AwbklHtR https://t.co/uZBjabj… 2 hours ago

wcbs880

WCBS Newsradio 880 Hall of Famer Rick Pitino was named basketball coach at Iona College on Saturday. https://t.co/X8AwbklHtR https://t.co/uZBjabjxS8 2 hours ago

YourSportsEdge1

YourSportsEdge.Com Rick Pitino is returning to college basketball as a head coach. Iona is naming the former University of Louisville… https://t.co/srBOjl3y1j 3 hours ago

aldotcom

AL.com Rick Pitino named Iona basketball coach, AD confirms. https://t.co/imdb40DoJ6 https://t.co/VVSvzVM9ai 4 hours ago

yomen3573

THEFOOTBALLGUY© RT @aldotcomSports: Rick Pitino named Iona basketball coach, AD confirms https://t.co/jVZK93esp4 4 hours ago


Iona Gaels Coach Tim Cluess Steps Down [Video]

Iona Gaels Coach Tim Cluess Steps Down

Native New Yorker and celebrated men's basketball head coach Tim Cluess announced he was stepping down from his position with the team to focus on making a full recovery after an undisclosed health..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:41Published
KU calls NCAA allegations ‘unprecedented and novel theories’ [Video]

KU calls NCAA allegations ‘unprecedented and novel theories’

The University of Kansas went on the offensive in a 149-page Response to NCAA Amended Notice of Allegations, which the school published Thursday night, defending its storied men’s basketball program...

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:25Published
