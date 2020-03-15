Woman associated with JCCC tests 'presumptive positive' for COVID-19

IN KANSAS.WE DO KNOW THERE IA WOMAN IN JOHNSONCOUNTY WITH APRESUMPTIVE POSITIVECASE.WE ALSO KNOW SHESPENT TIME AT JOHNSONCOUNTY COMMUNITYCOLLEGE -- PROMPTINGTHE UNIVERISITY'SDECISION TO CLOSE UNTILFURTHER NOTICE.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER NICK STARLINGJOINS US LIVE FROMTHERE -- NICK, WHY IS THISCASE DIFFERENT?GABRIELLA-ITS BECAUSE THIS IS THEFIRST ONE IN THE COUNTYTHAT IS CONSIDEREDCOMMUNITY SPREAD-MEANING ACCORDING TOHEALTH OFFICIALS SHE DIDNOT TRAVEL TO CONTRACTTHE VIRUS.ALL WE KNOW ABOUT HEIS SHE'S IN HER 50S ANDVISITED THIS CAMPUSRECENTLY.NOW DISEASE DETECTIVESARE TRACKING WHERESHE'S BEEN.JOHNSON COUNTYCOMMUNITY COLLEGE SITSQUIET AS A WOMAN WHAS BEEN HERE-TESTEDPRESUMPTIVE POSITIVEFOR THE CORONAVIRUS.Mary Beverly- Interim Directorof theJohnson Co.

Department of Healthand EnvironmentRight now our diseaseinvestigators are working thiscase and working anycontacts associated with thiscase.INTERIM DIRECTOR OF THJOHNSON COUNTY KDHEMARY BEVERLY CAN ONLSAY THE WOMAN IS IN HER50S AND IS ASSOCIATEDWITH THE COLLEGE.

THCASE IS CONCERNING FORTHEM-BECAUSE THEWOMAN DIDN'T TRAVEL.Mary Beverly- Interim Directorof theJohnson Co.

Department of Healthand EnvironmentCertainly that is always aworry, but with the contactinvestigation and callinindividuals that are with closecontact with this individual, wewill know more as we do thwork, its just too preliminarytoknow that right now.41 ACTION NEWS REACHEDOUT TO JCCC ON IF THISWOMAN WORKED THERE-THEY WOULDN'T SAY BUTARE HELPING THE DISEASEDETECTIVES TRACE HERSTEPS.Chris Gray-Associate VisePresidentStrategic Communications and PIOJCCCAs far as where this individualwas and who they been incontact with, that's the harwork now ahead of the KDHEto understand where and whshe had been in contact withand what times and what dayson campus.THE CAMPUS CLOSEDSINCE WEDNESDAY-WIONLY ESSENTIAL STAFFCOMING IN- But that couldalso CHANGE.Chris Gray-Associate VisePresidentStrategic Communications and PJCCCreally can't be diligent enoughon this it's an unknown andrapidly moving situation.WITH SCHOOL OUT-THEHOPE IS TO CONTAIN THEVIRUS through SOCIALDISTANCING AND WASHINGHANDS.Mary Beverly- Interim Directorof theJohnson Co.

Department of Healthand EnvironmenEverybody ne