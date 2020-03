Things to do during the coronavirus outbreak

WITH SO MANY CLOSINGS,YOU MAY BE WONDERINGWHAT YOU CAN DO THISWEEKEND.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSSHARES WHAT IS STILLOPEN AND WHATPRECAUTIONS THEY'RETAKING.JORDAN BETTS, 41 ACTIONEWS REPORTER"From the Big 12 Tournamentto St Patrick's Day parades, itseems as if everything iscanceled.

But, there are somethings you can do thisweekend.

But, there are somelimitations."IT'S A USUAL STOP ON THEWEEKENDS--THE MOVIES.A-M-C, WHICH HASSEVERAL LOCATIONSACROSS THE METRO, ARECHANGING THINGS DUE TOTHE CORONA VIRUS.THEY WILL BE OPEN ASNORMAL BUT...ARECUTTING CAPACITY INTHEIR THEATERS BY FIFTYPERCENT.THIS IS DUE TO THE C-D-CRECOMMENDING STAYINGAT LEAST SIX FEET FROMOTHERS..SOCIALDISTANCING.nats of power and lightPOWER AND LIGHT ISREADY FOR CUSTOMERS,AFTER LOSING OUT ON BIG12 CUSTOMERS FILLINGTHEIR BARS.BUT, ORGANIZERS FORTHE DISTRICT URGEANYONE WHO IS SICK TOSTAY HOME AND KEEPWASHING YOUR HANDS.IF