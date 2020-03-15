Global  

Bee Movie Clip - I Speak for the Bees!

- Barry (Jerry Seinfeld) brings the bee smoker in as evidence, and Judge Bembleton (Oprah Winfrey) rules in favor of the bees.

Plot synopsis: Fresh out of college, Barry the Bee (Jerry Seinfeld) finds the prospect of working with honey uninspiring.

He flies outside the hive for the first time and talks to a human (Renée Zellweger), breaking a cardinal rule of his species.

Barry learns that humans have been stealing and eating honey for centuries, and he realizes that his true calling is to obtain justice for his kind by suing humanity for theft.

Cast: Jerry Seinfeld, Oprah Winfrey Director: Simon J.

Smith, Steve Hickner

Bee Movie clip - Thinking Bee [Video]

Bee Movie clip - Thinking Bee

Bee Movie clip - Thinking Bee - The Pollen Jocks and the rest of the hive help Barry (Jerry Seinfeld) and Vanessa (Renée Zellweger) land the plane containing the last of the world's flowers. Plot..

Bee Movie Clip - Unacceptable Beehavior [Video]

Bee Movie Clip - Unacceptable Beehavior

Bee Movie Clip - Unacceptable Beehavior After the bees win their case against Big Honey, they get all they could ever want, and begin to abandon their necessary duties which has devastating effects.

