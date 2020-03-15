Global  

Third Street Promenade Apple Store Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19, Company Shutters Stores Globally

Third Street Promenade Apple Store Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19, Company Shutters Stores Globally

Third Street Promenade Apple Store Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19, Company Shutters Stores Globally

The employee, who was diagnosed late Thursday, has not been at the store since March 2, according to a statement.

Joy Benedict reports.

Apple says employee taking time off from Santa Monica store tested positive for COVID-19

In the latest development of the COVID-19/coronavirus outbreak involving Apple, the company has...
9to5Mac - Published


London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street seen closed as CEO Tim Cook announces ALL stores outside China to shut [Video]

London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street seen closed as CEO Tim Cook announces ALL stores outside China to shut

London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street is seen closed on Saturday as the company announced they have closed all their retail stores outside mainland China until March 27 to help prevent the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:31Published
Apple Shutters Stores Globally Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Apple Shutters Stores Globally Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Apple has announced that all stores outside of China will close until March 27 to help battle the spread of COVID-19. The news comes after it was also announced an employee at the Third Street..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:35Published
