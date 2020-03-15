Global  

How supply chain transparency can help the planet | Markus Mutz

Given the option, few would choose to buy products that harm the earth -- yet it's nearly impossible to know how most consumer goods are made or where they're sourced from.

That's about to change, says supply chain innovator Markus Mutz.

He shares how he used blockchain technology to track Patagonian toothfish on their journey from ocean to dinner plate -- and proved it's possible to offer consumers a product they can trust.

