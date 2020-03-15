Global  

Rochester Grizzlies championship hopes go unfulfilled

The Grizzlies were one of the many teams affected by the Coronavirus outbreak, abruptly ending their season.

At the junior hockey level, their seasons were at the same fate... cancelled as of friday.

The rochester grizzlies were preparing to face peoria in the fraser cup playoffs when they heard the news.

The grizzlies were eating lunch in iowa city on thursday when they found out that the season was postponed.

The next day, it was all over... all the hard work put in, gone just like that.

Members of the team said they have had a hard time accepting the news, and players and coaches are scrambling with what's next.

Rochester had a dream season this year, they won 37 of 47 games and had a legit shot to win it all.

Head coach chris ratzloff and his players sounded off earlier today "these guys are my family for a whole six, seven months and you don't want to leave them yet but it's really hard to accept.

Everyone was sad, mad, frustrated, i mean there's no easy way to take this.

At least when you go out with a loss you have some closure on the season and it's over, with this it's you know halfway to the game and turn around, come home and get the announcement the next day that it's over."

That's it for sports




