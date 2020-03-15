Global  

Reports: Pistons forward Christian Wood tests positive for virus

Reports: Pistons forward Christian Wood tests positive for virus

Reports: Pistons forward Christian Wood tests positive for virus

According to reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski, Pistons forward Christian Wood tested positive for COVID-19.

