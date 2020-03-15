Global  

President Trump Tests Negative For COVID-19, Doctor Says

President Trump Tests Negative For COVID-19, Doctor Says

President Trump Tests Negative For COVID-19, Doctor Says

The president underwent testing after coming into contact with three people who have confirmed coronavirus cases.

Trump tests negative for coronavirus: White House doctor statement

President Donald Trump has tested negative for coronavirus, the president's physician, Sean Conley,...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesJust JaredJapan Today


President Trump's coronavirus test came back negative

President Trump's coronavirus test came back negativePresident Trump's test for covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, came back negative, the...
New Zealand Herald - Published


michael_mcw_

Michael James RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: President Trump tests negative for coronavirus 6 seconds ago

PicsByGB

Just GBMe 🆘 RT @drdave1999: The WH announced that Trump took the Coronavirus test, & that he’s negative for the virus. 1) Since everything coming out… 6 seconds ago

russell_evoluta

Cheston @cluckhoff No more prayers required....😂🙏😂 JUST IN: President Trump tests negative for coronavirus 8 seconds ago

Stephen36161116

Steve's watching RT @mgrant76308: BREAKING: President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, the White House announced on Saturday evening. h… 14 seconds ago

crapitm

sansuri RT @AFP: Spain and France impose sweeping restrictions to fight the spread of #coronavirus, as US President Donald Trump tests negative for… 38 seconds ago

JonMolzhon

Jon Dean Molzhon RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: President Trump tests negative for coronavirus https://t.co/8r9nN3aRAE 59 seconds ago

tera2080

GoSolarASAP.Org RT @TheDemCoalition: Ask yourselves: Would the White House really tell the truth if he did test positive? #TrumpLiesAboutCoronavirus http… 1 minute ago

jasonsmith0210

Jason Smith RT @ksatnews: BREAKING NEWS: President Donald Trump has tested negative for the new coronavirus, according to the president’s personal phys… 1 minute ago


President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus [Video]

President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said they are considering domestic travel restrictions due to the ongoing increase in confirmed coronavirus cases. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published
White House Temperature Checks Around Trump [Video]

White House Temperature Checks Around Trump

Mark Wilson/Getty Images By SUSANNAH LUTHI and EVAN SEMONES 03/14/2020 11:57 AM EDT The White House on Saturday began checking the temperatures of anyone in close contact with President Donald Trump or..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published
