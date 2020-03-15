President Trump Tests Negative For COVID-19, Doctor Says

The president underwent testing after coming into contact with three people who have confirmed coronavirus cases.
President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for CoronavirusPresident Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said they are considering domestic travel restrictions due to the ongoing increase in confirmed coronavirus cases. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
White House Temperature Checks Around TrumpMark Wilson/Getty Images By SUSANNAH LUTHI and EVAN SEMONES 03/14/2020 11:57 AM EDT The White House on Saturday began checking the temperatures of anyone in close contact with President Donald Trump or..