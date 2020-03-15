|
Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Rises To 2 In New York, 2 In New Jersey
|
New York has seen its first two coronavirus-related deaths and more positive COVID-19 cases prompt further closures, reports CBS2's Scott Rapoport.
