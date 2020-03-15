Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Rises To 2 In New York, 2 In New Jersey

Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Rises To 2 In New York, 2 In New Jersey

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:48s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Rises To 2 In New York, 2 In New Jersey

Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Rises To 2 In New York, 2 In New Jersey

New York has seen its first two coronavirus-related deaths and more positive COVID-19 cases prompt further closures, reports CBS2's Scott Rapoport.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Amtrak To Suspend Acela Trains Between New York, Washington DC

Starting Tuesday, Acela non-stop service trains between New York and Washington DC will be suspended...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera


Coronavirus Update: New York Cases Keep Climbing, New Jersey Under State Of Emergency

Based on the governor's last count, that brings the city total to 24 cases and the state total to...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera



You Might Like


Tweets about this

CoronaUpdateBot

Corona Update Bot RT @bsindia: Japan coronavirus infections rise to 1,484 #CoronavirusPandemic #CoronavirusOubreak Catch all LIVE updates #coronavirus he… 8 minutes ago

bsindia

Business Standard Japan coronavirus infections rise to 1,484 #CoronavirusPandemic #CoronavirusOubreak Catch all LIVE updates… https://t.co/xzEQhRd2S4 8 minutes ago

working_eu

Working my way back to EU RT @Mandoline_Blue: Death rate doubled overnight in the UK, from ten yesterday to 21 today. “Ten more patients who tested positive for the… 11 minutes ago

trstdtravlr

trstdtravlr I overhear Coronavirus Update: Mexico Teases U.S. Border Clamp-Down, Death Toll Rises in England 27 minutes ago

Ebere47912558

Ebere RT @Omambala_Chuks: #RT #FreeBiafra #IPOB Ten more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, according to NHS England. The UK… 34 minutes ago

Supriya57974273

Supriya RT @bsindia: As many 84 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in India #CoronavirusPandemic #CoronavirusOubreak Catch all LIV… 45 minutes ago

LatestCorona

Corona Latest Updates Virus update: • Spain to follow Italy into lockdown as virus cases soar • Iran death toll from virus passes 600; Sy… https://t.co/Xlzj1KK8XO 52 minutes ago

HongKonger_1001

odywr RT @JenniferHYChan: Trump extends travel ban to UK and Ireland. Italy death toll rises to 1441 from 1226. Total #coronavirus cases surged… 58 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WKBW Latest Headlines | March 14, 11pm [Video]

WKBW Latest Headlines | March 14, 11pm

Watch the WKBW Latest Headlines any time.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:16Published
Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Officials Imposing Curfews, Self-Quarantine To Slow Spread Of COVID-19 [Video]

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Officials Imposing Curfews, Self-Quarantine To Slow Spread Of COVID-19

On Saturday evening, Gov. Phil Murphy announced a second COVID-19 patient had died, a woman in her 50s who was being treaded at CentraState Medical Center in Monmouth County. CBS2's Maurice DuBois..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:54Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.