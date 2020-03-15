Orlando International Airport security officer tests positive for COVID-19, TSA says 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:21s - Published Orlando International Airport security officer tests positive for COVID-19, TSA says An Orlando International Airport security officer has tested positive for COVID-19, the TSA said.

0

