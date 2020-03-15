Currys Buy Meals For 1000s Of Oakland Kids During COVID-19 School Closures

Steph and Ayesya Curry have stepped up to help the thousands of Oakland kids affected by school closures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus..



Recent related videos from verified sources Oakland County officials, first responders provide free food to families in wake of school shutdowns



Oakland County officials, first responders provide free food to families in wake of school shutdowns Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:54 Published 13 hours ago Coronavirus School Closures Impact Hospital Staff Availability



Reuters reports that U.S. hospitals are preparing for a huge surge in coronavirus patients, as the virus takes hold on the U.S.. But as of Friday, at least 21,900 schools from kindergarten through.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published 1 day ago