Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Currys Buy Meals For 1000s Of Oakland Kids During COVID-19 School Closures

Currys Buy Meals For 1000s Of Oakland Kids During COVID-19 School Closures

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Currys Buy Meals For 1000s Of Oakland Kids During COVID-19 School Closures

Currys Buy Meals For 1000s Of Oakland Kids During COVID-19 School Closures

Steph and Ayesya Curry have stepped up to help the thousands of Oakland kids affected by school closures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus..

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oakland County officials, first responders provide free food to families in wake of school shutdowns [Video]

Oakland County officials, first responders provide free food to families in wake of school shutdowns

Oakland County officials, first responders provide free food to families in wake of school shutdowns

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published
Coronavirus School Closures Impact Hospital Staff Availability [Video]

Coronavirus School Closures Impact Hospital Staff Availability

Reuters reports that U.S. hospitals are preparing for a huge surge in coronavirus patients, as the virus takes hold on the U.S.. But as of Friday, at least 21,900 schools from kindergarten through..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.