second harvest food bank covid-19

Were still stocked.

Second harvest food bank has been a backbone for the community....in times of natural disaster, tragety, and even on a daily basis...but now the non-profit faced with fullfilling the need during what is now a pandemic...officials tells news 15 how they are handeling the threart sot: "we already have a high standard of food saftey and making sure how we handle the food that comes through our facility but we are ramping it up now."

With the covid-19 cases growing in the boot...brittany bowie, community outreach coordinator for second harvest food bank encourages everyone to make sure they are cleaning thier produce sot: "if any one gets food from our food pantries or get food directly from here from out emergency pantry, or any where else that they make sure they still wash the produce."

Bowie says donations of supplies like non perishable food items are always needed expecially in times like these sot: "in particular we are looking at ways that we can help seniors because they are mostly affected by this outbreak."

Sot: "im fortunate enough to not be in a high risk group but there are people who are so this i smy way of helping out' ul sophomore caitlyn stamps feels if some people are quarenteened and out of work, ...second harvest can help fill the gaps sot: "there are people who dont normally depend on this food but now if they are quarenteened they dont have the money to do normal grocery shopping so how are they going to grocery shop to quarenteen themselves for two weeks so that what made me get up and come."

Though many are concerned with potentially getting the virus...caitlyn believes voulenteers are still needed sot: "we are taking measures to make sure we our selves stay safe while we are here so i think i would encourage other people to still come and volunteer."sot: "w're making sure we stay in the converstion with our local and state health officials because we know that this impact canpotentiall impact anyone in this area."

Bowie also told me...some acadiana famlies budgets may be streched further if parents are with out a paycheck and children are suddenly out of school...if anyone is intrested in voulteering or learning more about the services second harvest provides stop by their acadiana facility at 215 e pinhook road or visit