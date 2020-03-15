Comets create tshirts to support staff

Global  

Comets create "Puck the Virus" tshirts during coronavirus pandemic
And itseams and a handfuful more also continue to compensate game night and arena staff.

To do the same.

-- last night comets staff - joe roberts in- game broadcaster and arena host alicia daddario shown here, posted photos on twitter wearing t- shirts saying "puck the vrius" in an empty adirondack bank center since the suspension of the a- h-l season.

The comets were supposed to play last night at the aud.

-- these t-shirts were made in efforts to support the arena's part-time staff that are being affected by the suspension.

The comets are apart of the the n-hl's minor league and while the majors have billions of dollars on hand, smaller markets like this don't.

-- i spoke with comets president, robert esche about the tremendous gesture by his staff.

Robert esche: to be clear it's not something that we're going to be profiting from that's for sure so ourstaff came up with the ide thing that you know important first time was you know that a lot of the part time employees i think that's with the idea was essentially boyfriend a couple days ago before we talk to anybody to talk to the staff and we just said you know we're going to stand by you no matter what as long as we can you know and i think that something that i think are areas got those values and they've been ingrained intoto me e since i w kid.

T-shirts are up for ingrained hink are areas got those values and they've been ingrained into me e since




