Class C1 Final: Auburn vs. Ogallala

Class C1 Final: Auburn vs. Ogallala
Auburn won its 2nd straight state championship with a 58-34 win over Ogallala.
OGALLALA IN THEC1 FINAL...THE BULLDOGSTRYING TO BRINGHOME BACK TOBACK TITLES...======= 3RD QTR...DANIEL FRARY FORTWO ...PUTS BULLDOGSUP DOUBLEDIGITS...====== 4THQTR...MOREAUBURN ...FRARY TO C-JHUGHES ....BULLDOGSSTARTING TO PULLAWAY...======== AUBURNFANS FEELING IT ...====== LATER4TH...HUGHES AHEAD TOCAM BINDER....AUBURN REPEATSAT STATE CHAMP!!58-34...CAM: FIRST TIPOFFTO THE LASTSECOND OF THISGAME, I FELT A 1000POUND WEIGHT ONMY CHEST.I WANTED IT SO BADAND I JUST HAD TOCALM MYSELFDOWN AND JUSTTRUST THE PROCESS.CJ: I'VE REALLYENJOYED PUTTINGIN ALL THE WORKHERE TO WIN THIS,A 2ND ONE.IT'S JUST ABLESSING.OTHER TITLE GAME




emilymhaney

Emily Haney RT @PrepExtra: Auburn won the second title of the day, ousting Ogallala in the Class C-1 final at Pinnacle Bank Arena #nebpreps @emilymha… 5 days ago

PrepExtra

LJS Prep Extra Auburn won the second title of the day, ousting Ogallala in the Class C-1 final at Pinnacle Bank Arena #nebpreps… https://t.co/VsSCvTTt62 5 days ago

BCJacobsen

Brad C. Jacobsen RT @PrepExtra: One is the defending champion. The other is in a final for the first time in nearly 30 years. Recap the Class C-1 semifinals… 5 days ago

PrepExtra

LJS Prep Extra Auburn (@bulldogs_BB) capped a perfect 29-0 season with a commanding win against Ogallala (@OgallalaHighBB) in the… https://t.co/ZVfeLFuISl 5 days ago

1000ydguy

Bobby Mills Jr. Class C-1 Championship Final score: Auburn 58-34 Ogallala. Back to Back for Auburn in C-1! 5 days ago

PrepExtra

LJS Prep Extra One is the defending champion. The other is in a final for the first time in nearly 30 years. Recap the Class C-1 s… https://t.co/WpF1ThoW2S 5 days ago

JournalStarNews

Lincoln Journal Star The top-rated Bulldogs won their 35th straight game in advancing to face No. 9 Ogallala in the state final. https://t.co/7iYfzoz6ac 6 days ago

1000ydguy

Bobby Mills Jr. Final: Auburn defeats Lincoln Christian 49-37 to advance to the Class C-1 Final. They will meet Ogallala at 11 am t… https://t.co/1o2JDJI11W 6 days ago

