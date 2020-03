Class A Championship: Bellevue West vs Millard North

LIVE IN LINCOLN ATPINNACLE BANKARENA...CHAMPIONSHIPSATURDAY HERE ATTHE BOYS' STATEBASKETBALLTOURNAMENT...AFTER ANUNCERTAIN LASTFEW DAYS AS FARAS WHETHER ORNOT THIS EVENTWOULD EVENHAPPEN...MEDALS ANDTROPHIES WERE,IN FACT, HANDEDOUT HERE TODAYIN THE CAPITALCITY...CLASS A TITLEGAMETONIGHT...TOPSEED BELLEVUEWEST MEETINGMILLARD NORTH...CHUCKY HEPBURNAND HUNTERSALLIS FACING OFFFOR THECHAMPIONSHIP...3RD QTR...SAINT THOMAS TOMAX MURRELLDUNK!!

MUSTANGSUP SIX!!========== LATER3RD.....HEPBURN HITS3...HIS ONLY F-G OFTHE NIGHT ...7 PTS======== PARTY INTHE PBA === 4THQTR...HUNTER SALLISJUMPERMILLARD NORTHWOULD LEAD BY 14AT ONE PT IN 4TH!!==== BUT THENTHE T-BIRDS TURNIT ON...JOSIAH DOTZLER...FRESHMAN DRAINS3...CUTS IT DOWN TOA SIX PT GAME!!

==LATER 4TH...HEPBURN TO LOUISFIDLER...MUSTANGS LEADDOWN TO TWO!!======= TIMCANNON NOTFEELING TOOCOMFORTABLE...====== JUST OVERA MIN REMAINING...HEPBURN HITSJOHN SHANKLIN 2...ALL OF A SUDDENIT'S TIED UP AT 62!=========MILLARD NORTHFANS IN STUNNEDSILENCE...==== 16 SEC TOGO...FRANKIE FIDLERHITS TWO FREETHROWS...BELLEVUE WESTTAKES A 64-62LEAD....===== TIMEWINDING DOWNNOW ...MUSTANGS' JASENGREEN A CHANCETO TIE AT THEBUZZER...OFF THEMARK!!

LET THECELEBRATIONBEGIN!!

BELLEVUEWEST RALLIESFROM A 14 PT 4THQTR DEFICIT TOWIN ITS 5TH STATETITLE IN PROGRAMHISTORY, 64-62!!---CREATE CGS---CHUCKY: I KNEW WEWERE GOING TOCOMEBACK SOONEROR LATER.WE JUST HAD TOTRUST IN EACHOTHER.4TH QUARTER LIKETHREE MINUTES LEFTI THINK, WE JUSTFOUND THATENERGY TO COMEBACK AND FIGHTTOGETHER AS ATEAM.LOUIS: FINALLYGETTING THERE,WINNING IN THISFASHION BEINGDOWN 14 ANDTHEN COMING BACKAND GETTING THEWIN, INDESCRIBABLEFEELING.DOUG: JUST ATREMENDOUSACCOMPLISHMENTOBVIOUSLY.BUT FOR THIS YEAR,THE UNIQUENESS,TO BE ONE OF THEONLY STATES TOSTILL BE PLAYING.THEY'LL BE TELLINGTHEIR GRANDKIDSTHIS!