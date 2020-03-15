Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > El Paso County issues public health alert after linking COVID-19 victim to 100 card players

El Paso County issues public health alert after linking COVID-19 victim to 100 card players

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
El Paso County issues public health alert after linking COVID-19 victim to 100 card players

El Paso County issues public health alert after linking COVID-19 victim to 100 card players

A public health alert has been issued in El Paso County after health officials learned that upward of 100 people may have been exposed to COVID-19, while playing cards at the Colorado Springs Bridge Center.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

El Paso County issues public health alert after linking COVID-19 victim to 100 card players

2700 CASES.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

1bubbles4

1bubbles RT @DenverChannel: El Paso County issues public health alert after linking COVID-19 victim to 100 card players https://t.co/q7Nsk414P7 3 hours ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News El Paso County issues public health alert after linking COVID-19 victim to 100 card players https://t.co/q7Nsk414P7 4 hours ago

DenverYork

David York Innocence of bridge playing is a bold lesson for us all! Remember: proceeding life as though you are Covid-19 posit… https://t.co/7IUMvAS4Kw 4 hours ago

Georges43172743

Georges El Paso County issues public health alert after linking COVID-19 victim ... https://t.co/SrHFRRNSQw via @YouTube 6 hours ago

WaYs2rOcK

WaYs2rOcK El Paso County issues public health alert after linking COVID-19 victim to 100 card players https://t.co/Rsa7thXjDt https://t.co/KOOrdDvV36 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Are Partisan Politics Shaping How America Responds To Coronavirus Crisis? [Video]

Are Partisan Politics Shaping How America Responds To Coronavirus Crisis?

The partisan split on how President Donald Trump is handling the coronavirus pandemic is wide. A new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll shows that while 81% of Republican voters approve, 84% of Democrats..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
Public Access To Assisted Living Centers Restricted In Colorado [Video]

Public Access To Assisted Living Centers Restricted In Colorado

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Saturday new limitations on visitors to skilled nursing, assisted living and intermediate care facilities due to concerns over..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:24Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.