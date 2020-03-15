Horndogs Beach Party Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Two best friends rent a beach house for the weekend only to discover it's been double booked so they'll have to share the place - with two beautiful women.
To win the affection of these gorgeous gals our wannabe hunks must throw the best beach bash ever to win the legendary Horndogs Beach Party.
However a nosy neighbor and some selfish dude-bros have sabotage on their minds.
Will our heroes win the girls' hearts?
Can this be the greatest beach party ever?
What time is the wet t-shirt contest?
All will be revealed.
Genre: Comedy
Directors: Dustin Ferguson, Henrique Couto
Writers: Mike Reeb, Dan Wilder
Stars: Jared K.
Admave, Daiane Azura, Gregory Blair