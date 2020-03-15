Global  

Man trapped under boulder rescued

A man is being treated at a hospital after getting pinned underneath a 300 pound boulder at Camelback Mountain.

BIKE.NO ONE WAS WEARIN A HELMET.I HAVE DONE IT 20 YEAR AND ICAN'T REMEMBER SOMEONE PUTTINGA ROCK ON TOP.AFTER GETTING PENNED UNDER A 300POUND BOULDER.HE WAS HEADING DOWN THE TRAILAND LEANED ON A BOULDER AND ITCAME LOOSE AND ROLLEDED ON TIMEOF HIM.IT IS A REMINDER TO ALWAYS BEEXTRA CAREFUL WHEN HIKING.MOTHER NATURE IS IN CHARGE.YOU ARE THERE AND YOU HAVE TO BEAWARE OF YOUR SITUATION ANDSURROUNDINGS.HE HAD BAD INJUR




urbanexus

H. Pike Oliver Hiking can be dangerous. "Hiker trapped under a boulder on Camelback Mountain (Phoenix) rescued by firefighters"… https://t.co/XrY820fncE 4 days ago

chofmann528

Chelsea Hofmann RT @azcentral: Hiker rescued after being trapped under 300 pound boulder on Camelback Mountain. https://t.co/YXZle0yHrD https://t.co/LYnTqx… 4 days ago

azcentral

azcentral Hiker rescued after being trapped under 300 pound boulder on Camelback Mountain. https://t.co/YXZle0yHrD https://t.co/LYnTqxZui8 4 days ago

sdbourque1

Scott Bourque Camelback Mountain is closed until further notice after @PHXFire rescued a hiker who became trapped under a boulder… https://t.co/vsMYibnzbN 5 days ago

