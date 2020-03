CCSD Trustee frustrated

PARENTS MOS "WE SHOULD'VEALSO CANCELED SCHOOL" TOTEACHERS "KIDS COUGHING,KIDS SNEEZING, ITS FRIGHTENING"AND NOW.TO A MEMBER OF THEDISTRICT'S OWN BOARD OFTRUSTEES.((SOT)) "I THOUGHT IT WAS VERYIRRESPONSIBLE" TRUSTEE DANIELLEFORDBELIEVES THE DISTRICT ISMIS-HANDLING THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC BY KEEPING SCHOOLSOPEN!

THE BOILING POINT REACHEDTODAY -- AFTER SHE SAYS SHE WASNOT ABLE TO PART OF A MEETINGTO DISCUSS THE VIRUSWITHCCSD SUPERINTENDENT DR.JESUS JARA...AND HEALTHEXPERTS...((STANDUP)) ..AND DANIELLE EVENTHOUGH YOU'RE IN LAS VEGAS YOUARE SPEAKING OT MEVIRTUALLY..WITCH IS THE SAMEREQUEST YOU MADE AT A DISTRICTMEETING TODAY TOUY SAY THEYCOULDN'T ACCOMMODATE THATREQUEST RIGHT?((SOT)) TRUSTEE DANIELLE FORD"I PRETTY MUCH SAID I DON'TTRUST THAT ALL YOU PEOPLE ARENOT CARRYING THE VIRUS"."IWASN'T ABLE TO BE PART OF THATCONVERSATION" BUT FORD SAYS SHEGOT A CALL FROM THEFROM THE CHIEF OF THEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH TO CLOSESCHOOLS ((SOT)) TRUSTEEDANIELLE FORD "I ABSOLUTELYTHINK WE ARE NOT BEINGRESPONSIBLE AS FAR AS ACTION TOENSURE THAT OUR SCHOOLS ARESAFE" ...THIS STATEMENT SENTOUT TODAY FROM THE DISTRICTSAYS THAT SCHOOLS WILL BE OPENAS NORMAL - COME MONDAYBUTTHAT A SHORT TERM CLOSUREHASNOT BEEN RULED OUT YET.BUT FORD WANTS STEPS NEED TO BETAKEN NOW TO KEEP STUDENTS ANDSTAFF SAFE ((SOT)) TRUSTEEDANIELLE FORD "HAVING 320THOUSAND STUDENTS COME TOGETHERACROSS THE CITY AND DISPERSEBACK INTO THE HOMES OF EVERYONEIS NOT A GOOD IDEA" FORD ALSOBELIEVES CLARK COUNTY SCHOOLSARE STAYING OPEN AS LONG ASPOSSIBLE - BECAUSE OFGRADESAND TEST SCORES((SOT)) TRUSTEE DANIELLE FORD"I DON'T REALLY SEE ANYLEARNING HAPPENING ANYWAY, ANDI KNOW THAT THAT IS A LOT THEREASON WHY THE DECISION HASN'TBEEN MADE YET" AC 13 ANCONTROVERSY -VA CANDIDATE FOR THE CCSD BOARDOF TRUSTEES IS GAINING