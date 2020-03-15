Corona crisis: 236 people from Iran land in Jaisalmer

Francis People were coming from Italy and not being tested here on sight. Some of those people will undoubtedly have gotten… https://t.co/U3GakKAW60 1 minute ago

Red Pill I'm glad the "do nothing" Republicans didn't let a little thing like a National Emergency, Global Pandemic & Nation… https://t.co/XKk1V2JaAd 20 minutes ago

DeepVard RT @kutty983: @HinduAmericans @Sanju_Verma_ Have you seen any irritating tweets from the 4 female maverick journalists who kept abusing and… 48 minutes ago

Arnout VD Kieboom RT @Abelshak: Effective leaders show leadership in times of crisis. Not necessarily from the highest position of power. They just rise to t… 1 hour ago

Azim Syllah Every single day that passes we lost approximately 15 thousands of people from hunger and Civil crisis and no one i… https://t.co/IsCqtiaZeK 2 hours ago