Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Italy > Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus

Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:08s - Published < > Embed
Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus

Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus

All Spaniards will have to stay at home under the quarantine, which comes into force on Monday morning.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus in Europe: Spain's 15-day lockdown, France shuts cafes, Italy virus cases jump

Coronavirus in Europe: Spain's 15-day lockdown, France shuts cafes, Italy virus cases jumpSpain's government announced Saturday that it is locking down the country of 46 million as part of a...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Coronavirus: First La Liga player tests positive for virus as Spain prepares to go into lockdown

Spain are set to quarantine the entire country on Monday in a bid to combat COVID-19
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AfsheenArshad17

Afsheen Arshad RT @AJEnglish: #CoronavirusUpdates: • Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown • US president Trump tests negative • Lebanon to declare state of… 12 minutes ago

LlanitoPal

Llanito🇬🇮Politics 🎗 RT @grahamkeeley: Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus. The state of emergency came into operation immediately… 13 minutes ago

BitterThunder

Thunder Bird Bitter Grace Anyone spotted disobeying the state of emergency could face large fines, and the police and army will be deployed o… https://t.co/wNWnOAJeuD 1 hour ago

BonnieNField

Bonnie Field RT @grahamkeeley: As neighbours take to their balconies to applaud health workers battling coronavirus, Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown… 1 hour ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus https://t.co/UiKvhBzXIY https://t.co/0oWML2VmfM 1 hour ago

grahamkeeley

grahamkeeley Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus. The state of emergency came into operation immedi… https://t.co/C92dIZP7oV 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Italy's shops, bars closed as virus lockdown toughens [Video]

Italy's shops, bars closed as virus lockdown toughens

Bars and shops across Italy were closed on Thursday as tougher restrictions were added to an already severe lockdown aimed to fight coronavirus contagion. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus [Video]

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have revealed that they have tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia. Hanks shared the news on his Instagram page, shortly after the virus was declared a..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 03:22Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.