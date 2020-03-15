Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: Touching moment Spanish take to balconies to applaud health workers

Coronavirus: Touching moment Spanish take to balconies to applaud health workers

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:37s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Touching moment Spanish take to balconies to applaud health workers

Coronavirus: Touching moment Spanish take to balconies to applaud health workers

People across Spain paused on Saturday night to give a round of applause for the country's health workers for their handing of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

At exactly 10 pm local time, millions of self-isolating Spaniards answered calls on social media to lean out windows and balconies to give the country's nurses and doctors a big hand.

Spain remains in lockdown with all but essential movement banned under emergency rules.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Italians take to balconies to applaud their health workers [Video]

Coronavirus: Italians take to balconies to applaud their health workers

Rome residents took to their balconies and leaned out of windows on Saturday (March 14th) to give a round of applause to the country's health workers for their handling of the ongoing coronavirus..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:53Published
Quarantined workers back from South Korea have food delivered by buckets on ropes in Thailand [Video]

Quarantined workers back from South Korea have food delivered by buckets on ropes in Thailand

Quarantined workers who returned from South Korea are having food delivered to them with buckets and ropes. The Thais had been working in the Far East country but were repatriated earlier this month..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:04Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.