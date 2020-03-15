Simon Mabon RT @MiketodmanM: Recent estimates suggest that as many as 8 million people will be displaced out of Venezuala by the end of 2020. Informal… 4 hours ago

Deji Sadiq Fear as Colombia closes border with Venezuela over coronavirus Move will push vulnerable Venezuelans to use informa… https://t.co/nVlb1tnJPW 8 hours ago

Mike Todman Recent estimates suggest that as many as 8 million people will be displaced out of Venezuala by the end of 2020. In… https://t.co/XCcLo8FnZG 14 hours ago

