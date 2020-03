US President Donald Trump tests negative for Coronavirus, no. of cases in US cross 2800|Oneindia

SUSPENCE OVER WHETHER US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS IS OVER NOW, AS THE WHITE HOUSE PHYSICIAN HAS SAID IN A STATEMENT THAT THE PRESIDENT HAS TESTED NEGATIVE.

TRUMP UNDERWENT A TEST DAYS AFTER HOSTING A MEETING AT HIS FLORIDA RESORT WITH A BRAZILIAN DELEGATION, SOME OF WHOM HAVE TESTED POSITIVE.

ONE WEEK AFTER HAVING DINNER WITH THE BRAZILIAN DELEGATION, HIS PHYSICIAN HAS SAID THAT THE PRESIDENT REMAINS SYMPTOM-FREE.

US PRESIDENT DID NOT SELF-ISOLATE AFTER THAT MEETING SAYING HE HAD NO SYMPTOMS. BUT AFTER A BARRAGE OF FURTHER QUESTIONS DURING A NEW CONFERENCE AT THE WHITE HOUSE, HE SAID HE WOULD GET TESTED.