Trump says he has been tested for Coronavirus



Tweets about this BarbieQ RT @Jamierodr14: BOOM! Trump Was Right! The Fake News Media & Congressional Dems have been demoralizing President Trump for weeks bc he… 29 seconds ago Marsha RT @B52Malmet: Do we believe it if he says his test is negative? https://t.co/FRfIRiXe20 44 seconds ago Kathleen Rowlands RT @JoyceWhiteVance: Trump tests negative, according to his physician. https://t.co/pvQjwSudCA 3 minutes ago Penny Watkins RT @RepTomColeman: White House says Trump tested negative for coronavirus. Why should we believe it? Trump's told 16,000 lies while in off… 3 minutes ago Christine Lardner RT @Bill_Maxwell_: White House says Trump test came back negative for #COVIDー19. I think he is lying and has been tested a bunch of times… 4 minutes ago Nora8a RT @BreakingNews: President Trump tests negative for coronavirus, White House says. https://t.co/4CqY4pYtnZ https://t.co/aCKCmcQHKd 6 minutes ago Steve Bild RT @NewsandGuts: Trump’s doctor said he hadn’t been tested last night, but the president said he did take a test yesterday. So which is it?… 7 minutes ago T'marie RT @Yamiche: President Trump says he has been tested for coronavirus and is now waiting for his results. 9 minutes ago