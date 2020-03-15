New Zealand marks anniversary of mosques shooting

Global  

New Zealand marks the first anniversary of the attack on two mosques in Christchurch in which 51 people were killed.

A formal memorial event was cancelled because of coronavirus fears, but small groups of people gathered outside the An Noor mosque to lay flowers and remember the dead.

