Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Urging All Non-Essential Businesses To Shut Down Amid Coronavirus Outbreak THE MAYOR OF TEANECK URGINGPEOPLE TO SELF KANE.URGING NONESSENTIAL BUSINESSESIN FOUR COUNT TOYS CLOSETEMPORARILY REQUEST COMES ASTHE OFF CAMPUS TEMPLEUNIVERSITY STUDENT TESTSPOSITIVE FOR THE VIRUS."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCRYSTAL CRANMORE LIVE INCENTER CITY PHILADELPHIA, TOBRING US UP-TO-DATE.CRYSTAL, GOOD MORNING.AT LAST CHECK, 47 POSITIVECORONAVIRUS CASES INPENNSYLVANIA.MANY OF THEM RIGHT INMONTGOMERY COUNTY.THE OUTBREAK SHUTTERINGBUSINESSES, GRADE SCHOOLS, ANDUNIVERSITIES.TEMPLE UNIVERSITY OFFICIALSSAY OFF CAMPUS STUDENT WHOTRAVELED TO SPAIN DURINGSPRING BREAK TESTED POSITIVEFOR COVID-19.THE UNIVERSITY SUSPENDED ALLIN-PERSON CLASSES AND HAS BEENDOING REMOTE LEARNING SINCELAST WEEK.AS NUMBER OF POSITIVE COVID-19CASES CONTINUES TO CLIMB,BUSINESSES LIKE PARX CASINO INBENSALEM TEMPORARILY CLOSINGTHEIR DOORS UNDERRECOMMENDATION ACTION FROM THEWOLF ADMINISTRATION.WE ARE TAKING THESEMEASURES WITH THE IDEA THATTHIS IS GOING SLOW THE SPREADOF COVID-19 AND AS SUCH ISGOING TO KEEP PENNSYLVANIANSSAFE.GOVERNOR TOM WOLF IS URGINGNON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES INBUCKS, CHESTER, DELAWARE ANDMONTGOMERY COUNTY TOES CLOSEFOR 14 DAYS.NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSESINCLUDE BARS, SHOPPING MALLS,BEAUTY SALONS, GYMS, ANDTHEATRES.PHARMACIES, GROCERY STORES ANDGAS STATIONS WILL STAY OPEN.GOVERNOR WOLF HAS ALREADYORDERED PUBLIC SCHOOLS ACROSSTHE COMMONWEALTH TO SHUT DOWN.RESTAURANTS ARE URGED TO ONLYREMAIN OPEN FOR CARRY OUT ANDDELIVERY.EVEN THOUGH PHILADELPHIAREPORTS FOUR PEOPLE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS,SOUTH STREET WAS BUSINESS ASUSUAL.THE HIGHWAYS SEEM PRETTYEMPTY.FIFTY-NINE WAS BARE.THEN TO SOUTH STREET AND NOWHERE TO PARK.THAT WILL WAS SURPRISING.OLIVIA DECIDED TO BRING HERYOUNG SON AND KNEES TO OUTBAKE STEAK HOW THE INSPRINGFIELD DELAWARE COUNT.I WE HAD TO EAT SO JUST WASLIKE I MEAN I DON'T KNOW, WEJUST CAN'T LET OUR LIVES STOP.AND JAN THE GOVERNOR ISEXPECTED TO GIVE AN UPDATE ONTHE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK AT2:00 THIS AFTERNOON.FOR NOW LIVE OUTSIDE THEPHILADELPHIA MUSEUM OF ART.