Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus haunts Spain as cases cross 6300, PM's wife tests positive|Oneindia

Coronavirus haunts Spain as cases cross 6300, PM's wife tests positive|Oneindia

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus haunts Spain as cases cross 6300, PM's wife tests positive|Oneindia

Coronavirus haunts Spain as cases cross 6300, PM's wife tests positive|Oneindia

BEGONA GOMEZ, THE WIFE OF SPANISH PRIME MINISTER HAS BEEN TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS.

BOTH THE SPANISH PM AND THEIR ARE NOW IN THEIR RESIDENCE, FOLLOWING HEALTH AUTHORITIES’ ADVICE.

SPAIN HAS DECLARED A STATE OF EMERGENCY OVER CORONAVIRUS AND ORDERED PEOPLE TO STAY AT HOME UNLESS IT'S FOR WORK OR FOOD SHOPPING.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Spanish PM's wife tests positive for coronavirus

Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, was tested positive for coronavirus...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for 14 days. His wife, Sophie, recently returned from London and tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Wife Of Canada's First Confirmed Coronavirus Patient Also Tests Positive [Video]

Wife Of Canada's First Confirmed Coronavirus Patient Also Tests Positive

The wife of Canada’s first confirmed Coronavirus patient has also tested positive for it. An Ontario laboratory is currently investigating hers and 19 other suspected cases in Canada. According to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.