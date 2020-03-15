Coronavirus is accelerating, says Health Secretary
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr coronavirus is "accelerating" and "this response is going to be one of the biggest challenges that our generation faces."
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|The Government is working with supermarkets to ensure food supplies as the number of people...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
|Scotland is not planning on isolating over-70s over coronavirus fears, the country’s Health...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Two Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Allegheny County
Allegheny County Health Department officials and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in the City of Pittsburgh during a news conference on Saturday, KDKA's Royce Jones..
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:41Published
|