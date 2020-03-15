Shadow secretary of state for health on lack of clarity

Ralph Raynor In fairness to the Shadow Secretary of State for Health @JonAshworth on #Ridge this morning he was making measured… https://t.co/erHyBXRGYn 4 hours ago

common sense Now on #Ridge is Jon Ashworth the #Labour shadow Secretary of State for Health following Matt Hancock’s interview.… https://t.co/v4qtgKk7sy 4 hours ago

Clean Air 2 Breathe RT @DrJonathanGrigg: Delighted to meet up with Jonathan Ashworth shadow secretary of state for health at HoC last week - he had an impressi… 5 days ago

Dr Joe Pajak🕷CSci Please can we see the same mathematical modelling that the British government is using? The shadow Secretary of Sta… https://t.co/Y54Wun7Gda 6 days ago

Arqam Al Hadeed MYP RT @arqamalhadeed: So glad to announce that the Shadow Secretary of State for Health @JonAshworth MP has signed my letter to the Vice Chabc… 6 days ago