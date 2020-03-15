Coronavirus: UK panic buying continues despite government call to stop

Global  

Londoners continued panic buying on Sunday (March 15th) despite pleas from the government to stop and assurances from supermarkets that the supply of goods would not be affected by the coronavirus outb

Londoners continued panic buying on Sunday (March 15th) despite pleas from the government to stop and assurances from supermarkets that the supply of goods would not be affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

This clip shows hundreds of shoppers at an Aldi in Hounslow loading up trollies with toilet roll and other items.



