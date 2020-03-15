Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: Shelves cleared out in LA as panic buying sets in

Coronavirus: Shelves cleared out in LA as panic buying sets in

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Shelves cleared out in LA as panic buying sets in

Coronavirus: Shelves cleared out in LA as panic buying sets in

A shopper films the bare aisles at Ralph’s grocery store in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 14th).

Signs in the store detail that water, toilet paper, paper towels, facial tissue, household cleaning products, sanitizers and soaps are limited to three each per customer.

One shopper with a cart full of non-perishable foods said ‘people are panicking.'

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DeaneBanning

Deane Banning RT @KevinPascoe: Enough is enough. Time for all to stop panic buying - Paramedic stares at shelves cleared by 'locusts' after shift saving… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Just stop it': Critical care nurse breaks down over empty grocery store shelves [Video]

'Just stop it': Critical care nurse breaks down over empty grocery store shelves

If you thought trying to find groceries during the coronavirus pandemic was difficult, try doing it after a 48-hour hospital shift. Critical care nurse Dawn Bilbrough couldn't believe that her local..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:00Published
Ant Middleton urges calm over coronavirus [Video]

Ant Middleton urges calm over coronavirus

Ant Middleton urges calm over coronavirus The 'SAS: Who Dares Wins' star is "sensitive" to the COVID-19 crisis but he is determined to treat the outbreak with "common sense" and follow the UK..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:28Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.