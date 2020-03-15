Global  

Coronavirus: Costco line goes around parking lot during panic buying spree

Ten minutes before opening the line to get into a Costco in Ontario, Canada went right around the parking lot on Friday (March 13th) as anxious customers began panic buying amid the coronavirus outbreak.

This footage shows the scene outside the Costco on Laird Rd in Mississauga.

OfficialWOLFE3Y

Jem Look at this line just to buy food. This line goes around the entire car park 😳 I can't believe it #Costco… https://t.co/NVna8ZwbBt 2 hours ago

Ey22as78

ひまわり♪笑顔☺思いやり RT @RamasScreen: Here’s the super long line at my local neighborhood Costco. People are panicking over coronavirus & stocking up like it’s… 14 hours ago

RamasScreen

Rama’s Screen Here’s the super long line at my local neighborhood Costco. People are panicking over coronavirus & stocking up lik… https://t.co/VkCpz5665t 18 hours ago

z2070uk_nena

Nena RT @yperic: Hundreds of shoppers line up around the parking lot at California Costco as coronavirus panic buying goes wild  https://t.co/WV… 2 days ago

Geno0j

geno 0j The coronavirus pandemic hit Vancouver . Back of line is cashier and literally goes all around store finally toilet… https://t.co/euhGmbvEie 2 days ago

yperic

Eric Cheng Hundreds of shoppers line up around the parking lot at California Costco as coronavirus panic buying goes wild … https://t.co/cx5jXsanHI 2 days ago

NMaga2020

nicolec_maga2020 🇺🇸 Hundreds of shoppers line up around the parking lot at California Costco as coronavirus panic buying goes wild  via… https://t.co/qdE4e4P7Xb 3 days ago

secretlifeofzp

Zach P. Eating some lunch at #Costco. The line to get your receipt checked is over 40 carts deep and goes back to the food… https://t.co/oFS85Sh8iQ 4 days ago


Coronavirus fears see locals form huge queues at supermarket in Ontario, Canada [Video]

Coronavirus fears see locals form huge queues at supermarket in Ontario, Canada

Dozens of people were seen queuing at a branch of the wholesale retailer Costco on March 13 as panic buyers stock up on supplies in anticipation of a shortage caused by the Covid-19 outbreak. The..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:02Published
'Hundreds line up' at LA Costco as panic buyers get supplies [Video]

'Hundreds line up' at LA Costco as panic buyers get supplies

Hundreds of people were seen queuing at a Los Angeles branch of the wholesale retailer Costco on March 8 as panic buyers stock up on supplies. Footage shows a long line of people with shopping carts..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published
