Liverpool need a better back-up GK 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:25s - Published Liverpool need a better back-up GK David Maddock argued on Sunday Supplement that Adrian cost Liverpool a place in the Champions League quarter-finals – and a back-up goalkeeper will be a priority when the transfer window re-opens. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this