Coronavirus Update: Following New Deaths, Sunday Religious Services Take To Internet

The Archdiocese of New York and Newark both say worshippers are still able to come to church to partake in private prayer but that Sunday mass has been canceled for the foreseeable future.

CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

