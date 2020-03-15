Asia Pacific countries tighten measures against coronavirus 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:17s - Published Asia Pacific countries tighten measures against coronavirus Action came as a number of countries have seen a jump in new cases - including Malaysia - which reported 190 new infections.

Al Jazeera - Published 2 days ago







