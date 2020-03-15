Businesses take precautions to keep customers safe

Keep you and i safe by calling in crews to clean... w-t-v-a's kayla thompson got a first hand look at how absolute cleaning and restoration are working to stop the spread of germs... "nats of vacuum" chris garrison is the owner of absolute cleaning and restoration in tupelo... he and his crew have been suiting up to clean many of the businesses and places we visit weekly like... "dr. offices any business offices like call centers and any places that have lots of places where these a lot of human interaction they're really thinking about the cleaning and disinfecting of surface material and air purification."

Crews use a u-v-l fogger which breaks down these products into small droplets that get into areas that cannot be cleaned with a towel or rag... stand up garrison says there are some things you can use in your own home to clean and disinfect.

Remove the dry soil with vacuuming and then use a disinfect that has kill claims... that would be a product like bleach....lysol...and clorox... and it's also important to use them as advised on the label... "it's extremely important to make sure you follow the label instructions these products have been tested in a lab so they won't work correctly if you don't use them the way they are intended for instance clorox it should sit for at least 4-10 minutes to really work."

Keeping these practices in place at your home and in a business can help make sure you have the absolute best protection from bacteria and viruses.

