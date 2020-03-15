Top 10 Reasons Why Bella Swan is the WORST

Whether you were for Team Edward or Team Jacob, we can all agree on these reasons why Bella Swan is the WORST.

For this list, we’re taking a look at why the protagonist of “The Twilight Saga” has become one of the most loathed, yet somehow one of the most iconic, characters across popular media.

Our countdown includes she’s a total klutz, she just gives up after Edward leaves, she purposely puts herself in danger, and more!